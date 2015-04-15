PRAGUE, April 15 Unions at Volkswagen's
Czech unit Skoda Auto threatened on Wednesday to
launch three- to five-day strikes, stepping up pressure in
demands for higher pay, Czech media reported.
CTK news agency reported union and company officials would
hold further talks on Thursday.
On Wednesday, union workers cut their working day by one
hour as part of a protest demanding a pay rise higher than the 3
percent raise offered by management.
Unions have asked for a 5 percent hike, CTK said.
The union's leader Jaroslav Povsik could not be reached for
comment. A Skoda Auto spokeswoman said the company respected its
employees' right to "present their opinions as they wish."
The union's weekly newsletter warned last Thursday that more
action could follow, including an open-ended strike.
Skoda Auto is the country's top exporter and employs about
24,600 people including temporary staff and provides work for
tens of thousands more at supplier companies. It made a record
operating profit of 817 million euros last year.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Keith Weir)