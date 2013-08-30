Aug 30 Fitch Ratings on Friday revised Skokie, Illinois's outlook to negative from stable.

The revision to negative was due to Skokie's fund balance levels which are below historical levels, and its failure to achieve meaningful improvement in pension funding, Fitch said.

In addition, Fitch rated Skokie's $9 million series 2013A general obligation bonds a triple-A rating, and affirmed the its triple-A rating on about $57 million of outstanding GO bonds.