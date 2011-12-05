SEOUL Dec 5 A bill to launch emissions trading in South Korea in 2015 is stalled in parliament and will likely not be passed this month as expected, an official said on Monday, casting doubt on whether the programme will go ahead as planned.

A row over a free-trade deal with the United States has frozen parliamentary proceedings, trapping the emissions trading bill and delaying progress on what could become the region's third cap-and-trade scheme after New Zealand and Australia.

"We are still aiming and working hard for the emissions bill to be approved by the end of this year," a source at the Prime Minister's office told Reuters by phone.

If parliament fails to approve the bill before a general election scheduled on April 11, 2012, the bill will be abolished, said another source at the ministry of knowledge economy.

Both sources declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to media.

Scrapping the bill would be a blow to investors hoping for rapid growth in emissions trading in Asia. South Korea's total emissions are slightly larger than Australia's, and the South Korean scheme would cover about 60 percent of the country's CO2 pollution.

Failure to pass the scheme would dent hopes of linking the scheme with Australia and New Zealand's, too, with both announcing on Monday they hoped to tie up their programmes by 2015.

Australia's parliament last month passed its scheme, which will start from July 1 next year with an initial fixed-price period till mid-2015 followed by trading of emissions permits.

China has announced 7 pilot carbon market regions but international links are unclear.

Parliament in Seoul has been deadlocked since lawmakers ratified a free-trade pact with the United States. Ruling conservatives rammed the bitterly contested deal through parliament on Nov. 22 as legislators scuffled.

Since then, parliamentary processes, including reviewing the emission bill, have been on hold.

The package still has to go through at least two meetings within a special committee. The first meeting has been indefinitely delayed because of the row over the free-trade deal.

Other mandatory meetings and a plenary session must review the emissions trading bill for approval, sources said.

The government has set a voluntary target of a 30 percent cut in emissions from projected levels by 2020, with emissions trading a key way to achieve this.

South Korea's top business lobby group said in October they would continue to oppose an emissions trade bill, despite several concessions already made to industry. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by David Fogarty)