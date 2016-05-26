SEOUL May 26 General Electric Co has
been chosen as the preferred bidder to supply engines for South
Korea's KF-X homegrown fighter jets, the country's arms
procurement agency said, beating Eurojet in what could be an
estimated $3.5 billion deal.
Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd, which plans to
develop and produce 170 jets initially, has picked the
F414-GE-400 engines produced by GE Aviation over the Eurojet
EJ200, made by a consortium that includes European firms
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and MTU Aero Engines AG
.
The decision was finalised by the Defense Acquisition
Program Administration on Thursday.
($1 = 1,182.7500 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL and Siva Govindasamy in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)