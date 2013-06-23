* South Korea biggest property investor so far in 2013
* North Korea tensions add to surge
* Buying spree seen reaching $10 billion this year
By Tom Bill
LONDON, June 24 A jump in tensions with North
Korea has fed a tenfold surge in overseas commercial property
spending by investors south of one of the world's most heavily
armed borders, making South Korea the largest property investor
so far in 2013.
South Korean investors bought about $5 billion in the first
five months, a huge increase on the first half of 2012, real
estate consultant Jones Lang LaSalle said.
"This allocation to commercial property over such a short
period of time is unprecedented for the South Koreans," JLL
said. "Tensions with the North Koreans have certainly aided the
capital flight."
Its global buying spree, which puts it ahead of Canada and
Singapore, is due to reach $10 billion this year, JLL said.
Tensions on the peninsula reached their peak in February
when North Korea threatened nuclear and missile strikes against
South Korea and the United States after U.N.-imposed sanctions
for a nuclear weapons test.
Though the fiery rhetoric has eased in recent months,
tensions are still running high as North Korea resists
international pressure to abandon its nuclear weapons and
missile testing programme.
Asian investors have parked billions of dollars in the
relative safety of commercial property in cities such as London,
New York and Paris since the financial crash, often unable to
spend such large sums in their smaller home markets.
Investment opportunities closer to home have been sparse.
The South Korean stock market has fallen ten percent
this year amid sluggish economic data in China and the United
States and more recent fears the Federal Reserve will curtail
its economic stimulus measures.
Aside from political tensions, a weakening South Korean won
as the result of Japan devaluing the yen to kickstart economic
growth has prompted South Korean investors to hold assets in
foreign currencies abroad, JLL said.
The South Korean won fell as much as 1.2 percent on Friday
to 1,159.4 per dollar, the weakest in almost a year.
One of South Korea's first major overseas property deals was
HSBC's headquarters in London in 2009, a skyscraper the
country's National Pension Service bought for $1.2 billion.
South Korean deals in 2013 include Mirae Asset Management's
purchase of the 225 West Wacker Drive office tower in Chicago
for $218 million and Samsung SRA Asset Management's $215 million
deal to buy 30 Crown Place in London, home to law firm Pinsent
Masons.