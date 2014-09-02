Sept 2 Skotan SA :

* Said on Monday it reported H1 operating loss was 9.8 million zlotys versus loss of 515,000 zlotys a year ago

* Said H1 revenue was 301,000 versus 1.1 million zlotys a year ago

* Said H1 net loss was 13.8 milion zlotys versus loss f 2.7 million zlotys last year

