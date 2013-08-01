LONDON Aug 1 Bahrain-based Investcorp's
sale of UK online payments services firm Skrill has
attracted interest from a clutch of bidders, including private
equity firms CVC and Cinven, banking sources
said on Thursday.
Investcorp Technology Partners, the private equity firm's
technology arm, bought Skrill, or Moneybookers as it was
formerly called, for 105 million euros ($139.42 million) in
March 2007, according to Thomson Reuters LPC (TRLPC) data.
It now wants to sell the company, which is expected to fetch
up to 600 million pounds, and has hired Barclays to
advise.
CVC and Cinven are in the running to acquire the company and
are part of an auction process, in which first round bids were
due last month, five of the sources said.
Private equity firm Permira has also expressed some
interest in the company, one of them said.
CVC, Cinven, Permira and Investcorp declined to comment.
Bankers are arranging debt packages of around 300 million
pounds or around 5.5 times Skrill's approximate 55 million euros
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) to be offered to potential buyers.
Senior leveraged loans and junior debt such as high yield
bonds or second lien loans denominated in sterling and euros are
all being considered, banking sources have said.
Lloyds is expected to have offered a staple
financing package that gives would-be buyers confidence that
financing is available to fund a deal, bankers said. Lloyds was
not immediately available to comment.
Skrill is available in 200 countries and territories,
offering 100 local payment options and 40 currencies, according
to Investcorp's website.
It has grown its EBITDA from 8.9 million pounds in 2007,
TRLPC data shows, having expanded through the acquisition of
Austrian firm paysafecard.com for around 140 million euros in
July 2012.