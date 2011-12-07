* SKS to cap return on assets at 3 pct
* To set up fully owned unit for non-microfinance business
* Non-microfinance business to generate 20 pct of revenues
over time
Dec 7 India's largest micro lender SKS
Microfinance plans to raise a maximum of 5 billion
rupees ($97.25 million) through a share sale to institutional
investors by March 2012, its chief financial officer said on
Wednesday.
The company's board had approved an enabling resolution to
raise up to 9 billion rupees last month.
"The idea is not to raise the entire 900 crore (9 billion
rupees). We really don't need it, because this is not for
capital adequacy purpose," Dilli Raj, told CNBC-TV18.
"This is to be looked at as growth... and I would even say
opportunity capital (being) raised."
The firm said it planned to cap the return on assets at 3
percent for its microfinance business, it said in a statement.
Its return on average assets were 2.35 percent in the last
fiscal year, down from 4.93 percent in the earlier year.
"Capping will bring down their margin as there was no cap
earlier," said Abbas Merchant, Vice President- Research at
Jaypee Capital.
Suresh Ganapathy, analyst at Macquarie Capital, said that
SKS would have to bring down lending rates, which might further
reduce profitability.
SKS has been beset with bad loans, boardroom struggles and a
plunging stock price since a successful public offer last
August, when it raised $358 million.
That has culminated in the resignation of founder Vikram
Akula in November with an independent director being named as an
interim replacement.
India's microfinance sector came under severe scrutiny after
Andhra Pradesh, the industry hub, imposed a set of restrictive
laws last year that severely curtailed microfinance activity in
the state, scaring away banks and investors and prompting many
small to mid-sized lenders to the poor to shut shop.
The sector is now awaiting passage of a law in the national
parliament that would make the central bank the sole regulator
of the sector, overriding the restrictions imposed by Andhra
Pradesh.
NON-MICROFINANCE BUSINESS
SKS, the only listed microfinance firm and considered the
bellwether for the industry, also said it would house its
non-microfinance businesses under a fully-owned unit.
Earlier in the year, SKS had diversified into loans for
mobile handset and gold loans to offset the
uncertainty of the cashflows in the microfinance business.
"For clarity purpose, the idea is to stick to core business
on the microfinance side, because the prospects are huge in the
non-Andhra Pradesh states," he said, adding the other businesses
would be run through the new unit.
The core microfinance activity would be 90 percent of the
asset mix of the firm, Raj said.
"The non-microfinance (business) would generate about 20
percent of revenue over a period of time."
SKS plans to service 15,000 kirana stores, up from
4,000 currently and extend loans for purchase of 550,000 mobile
handsets from 280,000 currently, M.R. Rao, managing director and
chief executive at SKS, said in the statement.
SKS will continue with 50 branches in the current fiscal
year which will offer gold loans, Rao said.
The company also plans to invest 150 million rupees ($2.9
million) over the next three years toward improving client
protection practices, an area that critics say had been ignored
by profit-oriented lenders.
At 1:12 p.m. (0742 GMT), shares in SKS Microfinance were
locked at the maximum daily limit, up 5 percent at
113.50 rupees in a firm Mumbai market.
($1 = 51.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Arjun Kashyap in BANGALORE and Kaustubh Kulkarni
in MUMBAI, Editing by Subhadip Sircar)