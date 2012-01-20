MUMBAI Jan 20 Shares of SKS Microfinance , India's largest and only listed microfinance company, fell over 8 percent in opening trades after it posted a third consecutive quarter of loss.

SKS posted a December quarter loss of 4.28 billion Indian rupees ($85.17 million), reflecting the sliding fortunes of the country's beleaguered microfinance sector. ($1 = 50.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)