SEOUL Nov 15 SK Telecom, South Korea's top mobile carrier, expects to attract more than 700,000 subscribers to its faster Long-Term Evolution (LTE) services this year, higher than its previous plan of 500,000, a marketing executive said on Tuesday.

SK Telecom, which launched LTE networks in Seoul in July, has so far attracted 260,000 LTE subscribers. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ken Wills)