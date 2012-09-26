UPDATE 1-Bayer cuts Covestro stake in transactions worth 2.5 bln euros
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund
SEOUL, Sept 26 SK Telecom Co Ltd, South Korea's top mobile operator, said on Wednesday that it will sell part of its stake in steelmaker POSCO for 437.3 billion Korean won ($390.66 million) leaving it with a 1.42 percent stake after the sale.
SK Telecom said in a regulatory filing it made the decision to improve its financial structure and secure cash for potential investments.
($1 = 1119.3750 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)