LONDON Feb 6 A covenant-lite leveraged loan
financing backing CVC Capital Partners' acquisition of a
controlling stake in Sky Bet has been adjusted for a second time
in order to attract investors to the deal, banking sources said
on Friday.
A 340 million pound ($521.25 million), seven-year first lien
tranche is now offered at 550 basis points (bp) over Libor with
a 1 percent Libor floor at 98 original issue discount (OID),
from a launch price of 500bp with a one percent floor at 99 OID.
The margin was increased previously to 525bp and other terms
improved but investors wanted further concessions to commit to
the deal.
Some loan investors expressed concern over the gambling
sector and the potential for increased control. It is also a
sterling deal, which is not as liquid as euros and covenant lite
removes lender protections.
"At 500bp it was too tight. Although it could be a good
credit it is not an easy credit given the sector. The fact it
had to flex again feels like it was wrong the first time," a
leveraged loan banker said.
A six-year revolving credit facility has been reduced by 15
million pounds to 35 million pounds. It has been taken by the
three lead banks Goldman Sachs, Barclays and RBS and pays an
interest margin of 425bp.
In addition, 101 soft call protection, which guarantees a
payout at 101 if the company refinances, has been extended to 12
months from 6 months.
If the company decides to raise incremental facilities,
changes to the MFN differential means they can only pay up to
50bp more for extra debt rather than 100bp, that was initially
guided. A sunset provision, which takes away the MFN at a
certain point, was removed in prior changes.
Previous changes also raised the barrier for the private
equity firm's ability to take a dividend and increased the time
it would take for the interest margin to ratchet down.
Lenders have been asked to recommit to the deal by 3pm UK
time and it is due to allocate on Europe's secondary loan market
by Monday.
CVC was not immediately available to comment.
In December, CVC agreed to acquire a controlling stake in
Sky Bet from European pay-TV group Sky PLC, valuing the
online betting business at 800 million pounds. Sky, which has 20
million customers in Britain, Italy, Germany, Austria and
Ireland, will receive 600 million pounds in cash at completion
and will retain a stake of around 20 percent in Sky Bet.
Sky Bet, the title sponsor of English soccer's Football
League, generated profit before tax of 50 million pounds in the
year to June 30, 2014 on revenues of 182 million pounds. Founded
in 2001, the company operates sports betting and gaming sites in
the growing online market.
($1 = 0.6523 pounds)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)