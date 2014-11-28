BRIEF-I2s FY net income rises to 0.3 million euros
* FY net income EUR 0.3 million ($320,910.00) versus EUR 0.2 million year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2oJs2BX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 28 Sky Plc
* Sky Plc announces that as of 27 November 2014, its wholly owned subsidiary Sky German Holdings GmbH held 838,381,550 shares in Sky Deutschland AG
* Balance to Sky German Holdings GmbH's post takeover offer stake of 89.71% on 12 November 2014 was acquired through purchases on regulated markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net income EUR 0.3 million ($320,910.00) versus EUR 0.2 million year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2oJs2BX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 18 Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to buy optical fiber from Corning Inc for at least $1.05 billion over the next three years as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier aims to improve its network infrastructure, the companies said on Tuesday.