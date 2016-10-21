* SkyCity shares drop amid fears for Chinese VIP numbers
* Group Normalized Revenue falls 5.7 pct in July-September
(Adds comments from fund manager, analysts)
WELLINGTON Oct 21 New Zealand casino operator
SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd said on Friday it was
likely to be adversely affected in the short term by the
detention of employees of Australian peer Crown Resorts Ltd
in China.
Shares in SkyCity fell nearly 14 percent amid fears a
crackdown on gaming by Chinese authorities would hurt its
ability to attract Chinese VIP gamblers and as it reported a
fall in quarterly revenue.
SkyCity, which has six casinos in five locations in New
Zealand and Australia, does not have an office in China or any
China-based employees. However, it does engage independent
contractors in China who help manage customer relationships.
SkyCity said none of its contractors have been questioned or
detained.
Interim Chief Executive John Mortensen told analysts and
media that the accuracy of information coming out of China about
the Crown arrests was "at best speculative", but that the
arrests would have an impact.
"It is clear that these changes in the immediate future will
impact our international business from China," he said.
In the year to June 2016, the company's international
business represented 15 percent of the group's normalized
revenue of around NZ$1 billion ($716.90 million). Fifty percent
of total group turnover in the international business was from
Chinese customers.
Macquarie Research said in a note to clients that it
estimates a worse-case impact on earnings per share of around 4
percent for the international business in the current financial
year.
"The financial impact of the situation remains highly
uncertain," Macquarie said.
Milford Asset Management Portfolio Manager Brian Gaynor said
the trading outlook was uncertain over the medium term but
"obviously is very negative at the moment."
Mortensen declined to comment beyond the short-term impact.
"The outlook is relatively uncertain and we don't want to
speculate on what the implications could be as we go forward for
the next few months," he said.
Eighteen of Crown's employees, including its head of VIP
gambling, have been detained for several days by the Chinese
authorities. As of Thursday no charges had been laid.
SkyCity also reported a 5.7 percent fall in normalized
revenue to NZ$262.1 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30,
citing below-trend gaming activity in Auckland, lower turnover
from its international business, ongoing difficult trading
conditions in Australia's Darwin and the high New Zealand
dollar.
($1 = 1.3949 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Jane Wardell and Alan
Crosby)