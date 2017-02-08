BRIEF-Wistil Q1 net profit up at 3.6 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 72.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 68.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
SYDNEY Feb 9 New Zealand casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd said on Thursday its underlying profit slipped 2 percent and revenues from international business suffered following a crackdown on gaming by China.
Normalised or underlying profit fell to NZ$83.7 million ($60.9 million) while revenues dropped over 6 percent to NZ$525.8 million, dragged lower by its international business.
Eighteen employees of Australian rival Crown Resorts were detained for several days by Chinese authorities for alleged gambling crimes late last year.
No charges were laid against them, but the detentions also hurt SkyCity's ability to attract Asian high-rollers, who had been behind the casino's recent strong performance.
($1 = 1.3772 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by John Stonestreet)
JOHANNESBURG, May 29 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett reported a 45 percent rise in full-year earnings on Monday, helped by higher export prices and improved local prices.