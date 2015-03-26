FRANKFURT, March 26 Sky Deutschland's Chief Executive Brian Sullivan will leave the company on June 24 to return to the United States, the German pay-TV operator said on Thursday.

Sky Deutschland, which is now part of Rupert Murdoch's European media powerhouse with a total of 20 million customers, said Carsten Schmidt, currently in charge of sports, advertising sales and Internet, would succeed Sullivan. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)