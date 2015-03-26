* Sullivan to leave company, return to United States
* To be succeeded by sports chief Carsten Schmidt
* Expected to take up new job at Fox in LA -sources
(Adds detail about new CEO, background)
By Harro Ten Wolde and Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, March 26 Sky Deutschland
Chief Executive Brian Sullivan is leaving the company and two
sources familiar with the matter said he was headed for a senior
post at Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox.
The German pay-TV operator, which is also part of the
Murdoch empire, said on Thursday Carsten Schmidt, currently in
charge of sports, advertising sales and Internet, would succeed
Sullivan when he left for the United States on June 24.
Schmidt is currently responsible for Sky Deutschland's
editorial work and production of sports programming, including
the news channel Sky Sport News HD and buying sports rights.
Sullivan became Sky Deutschland's chief executive in April
2010 after spending 13 years at BSkyB, and brought the
German company fully into the Murdoch fold last year as part of
a European pay-TV group including BSkyB and Sky Italia.
Shares in the company more than tripled during his tenure.
In 2012, he secured the broadcasting rights for the German
Bundesliga in 2012 for another four seasons for 2.5 billion
euros ($2.75 billion) in a process he described as the "most
nerve-wracking" period in his life as a manager.
One of the sources said Sullivan would likely take a senior
management post in Los Angeles and report in his new job to
Peter Rice, chairman of the Fox Networks Group, but cautioned
that his contract was not yet finalised.
Sky Deutschland gets the majority of its revenues from live
sports events, including the Champions League, Formula 1 and
golf. It also offers movies and television series from U.S.
pay-TV channels including "Game of Thrones" and "House of
Cards".
Helped by the success of German soccer clubs in the
Champions League, which resulted in an all-German final between
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in May 2014, Sky Deutschland
continued to win subscribers.
Last year the pay-TV operator booked its first quarterly net
profit since 2007.
At the end of 2014, Sky Deutschland had 4.1 million
subscribers, up from 2.4 million before Sullivan started as CEO.
($1 = 0.9076 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by
Maria Sheahan and Tom Heneghan)