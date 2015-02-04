Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
FRANKFURT Feb 4 German pay-TV provider Sky Deutschland said on Wednesday it had added 214,000 new subscribers in its fiscal second-quarter, marking the biggest gain ever.
Sky Deutschland, which is now part of Rupert Murdoch's European media powerhouse with 20 million customers, said it saw a rising demand for its mobile services, while less subscribers cancelled.
The company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.5 million euros ($4 million), compared to a 37 million euro loss a year ago. ($1 = 0.8721 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
