* Q1 net profit 12.3 mln euros, first since 2007
* Still sees 2014/15 EBITDA of 80-110 mln euros
* Shares trade at 6.747 euros, below BSkyB offer
(Rewrites, adds CEO, analyst comment, updates shares)
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Nov 3 German pay-TV company Sky
Deutschland reported its first quarterly net profit
since 2007 on Monday as it prepares to be absorbed into a
European media giant being formed by Britain's BSkyB.
Sky Deutschland, currently controlled by Rupert Murdoch's
entertainment group 21st Century Fox, booked a net
profit of 12.3 million euros ($15.4 million) in the three months
to Sept. 30, the first quarter of its fiscal year.
Chief Executive Brian Sullivan warned that Sky Deutschland
will have some loss-making quarters before posting annual net
profit.
"The reality is that we will go in and out of net income for
the next quarters before posting annual net profit," Sullivan
told reporters in a conference call.
Sky Deutschland is in the process of being combined with
other parts of Murdoch's European pay-TV empire in Britain and
Italy.
BSkyB, itself 39-percent owned by Fox, agreed in June to pay
$9 billion for Rupert Murdoch's 57 percent stake in Sky
Deutschland and all of Sky Italia to create a media powerhouse
with 20 million customers.
BSkyB has made a 6.75 euro-offer for Sky Deutschland which
is to expire at midnight German time (2300 GMT) on Monday.
BSkyB has said it will acquire at least 68.8 percent of Sky
Deutschland shares based on the 21st Century Fox stake and other
commitments it has received.
Sky Deutschland shares were up 0.3 percent at 6.7490 euros
at 1005 GMT after briefly trading at 6.7550 euros.
Analysts played down speculation of an increased offer to
buy out the remaining minority shareholders after Sky
Deutschland published its results a day earlier than scheduled.
"The buy-out offer from BSkyB of 6.75 euros will run out
tonight which may be the main reason for publishing the results
a day earlier than initially planned," said Wolfgang Specht, an
analyst at German broker Bankhaus Lampe.
"We believe the likelihood of an improved offer in the short
term is limited. We therefore recommend investors to tender the
shares," he said sticking to his "sell" recommendation.
Sky Deutschland's net subscriber numbers increased by 96,000
during the first quarter of the 2014/15 fiscal year.
Like its British counterpart, Sky Deutschland has been using
sports rights to help build its business.
The broadcaster said it set a new record for live viewing of
domestic Bundesliga soccer after the German national team won
the World Cup. In the first weekend of matches, played in
August, more than 4 million viewers tuned in to the live
matches, which Sky said was its best season opening ever.
(1 US dollar = 0.8008 euro)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Keith Weir)