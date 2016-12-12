LONDON Dec 12 Britain's main opposition Labour
Party will ask an urgent question in parliament on Monday about
the proposed bid by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox
for pay-TV company Sky, the parliamentary
website said.
It did not say what question Kevin Brennan, Labour's
culture, media and sport spokesman would pose, but opposition
lawmakers say Murdoch's takeover bid must be investigated by
competition authorities to make sure the deal does not hand the
billionaire too much control over Britain's media.
Murdoch's earlier approach for Sky collapsed in 2011 after
his British newspaper business was hit by a phone-hacking
scandal, which saw some journalists obtain illegal access to
phone messages of celebrities, lawmakers and a murdered girl.
Fox said on Friday it had struck a preliminary deal to buy
the 61 percent of Sky it does not already own but the two sides
are yet to agree the final terms.
