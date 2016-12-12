LONDON Dec 12 British Prime Minister Theresa
May is aware of Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox
$14 billion takeover bid for British pay-TV company Sky
Plc but it would not be appropriate to comment on the
deal, her spokeswoman said on Monday.
Murdoch's previous attempt to buy Sky through his News Corp
business provoked uproar among some UK politicians, who
said it would give the billionaire owner of The Sun and The
Times newspapers too much control over the country's media.
The latest proposed deal would give Fox control of a pay-TV
network spanning 22 million households in Britain, Ireland,
Austria, Germany and Italy.
"We're aware of the proposed merger," May's spokeswoman told
reporters. "It is not something it would be appropriate for
government to comment on."
