MILAN, April 24 The Italian unit of Sky PLC has approached broadcaster Mediaset to buy its pay-TV business Mediaset Premium but was rebuffed, two sources close to the matter said.

One of the sources said informal contacts between Sky and the Italian broadcaster controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi continued.

Mediaset Premium last year won exclusive rights to broadcast Champions League matches in Italy for an estimated 700 million euros ($760 million), dealing a big setback to Sky Italia.

Sky Italia said the company does not comment on rumours, while a spokesman for Mediaset said he could not confirm the news.

The sources also said Qatar's Al Jazeera had resumed contacts with Mediaset over the pay-TV business. Al Jazeera was not immediately available for comment.

Last year Mediaset said it was in talks with France's Vivendi, Al Jazeera and others to cooperate in the pay-TV business. However in March this year it said negotiations had ended without success.

Mediaset owns 89 percent of the pay-TV unit after Spain's Telefonica bought an 11 percent stake last year in a deal that valued the whole business at 900 million euros. ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, Danilo Masoni and Claudia Cristoferi)