* Sky-mobi to provide content to China Mobile's platform
* Shares up 18 pct
March 1 China's Sky-mobi Ltd said
its unit Hangzhou Mijia entered into an agreement to provide
mobile games and other content on China Mobile's
gaming platform.
Shares of Sky-mobi, which mainly makes applications for
low-end feature phones, were up as much as 18 percent at $4.95
in early trade on the Nasdaq.
China Mobile is the world's largest mobile service provider
with more than 600 million users.
"Through this arrangement, high quality games will be
available to 80 percent of our Maopao (application) users
throughout China," Sky-mobi Chief Executive Michael Song said in
a statement.
Maopao is a Sky-mobi's mobile application store,
pre-installed on most mobile handsets sold in China.
Sky-mobi has been chasing tie-ups to push its community
platform, Maopao, where the sale of virtual items is driving
revenue growth.
Under the one-year agreement, Sky-mobi will provide single
user games and applications, online multi-player games and other
content to Jiangsu Mobile, which develops and maintains the
gaming platform.
Jiangsu, a unit of China Mobile, will share with Sky-mobi
part of the revenue generated by Sky-mobi's paid content on the
platform.