WELLINGTON, June 8 Sky Network Ltd on Wednesday said it is in discussions with Vodafone Group Plc about a possible merger of their New Zealand businesses.

The talks regarded a potential transaction involving a combination of the businesses of Sky and Vodafone New Zealand, it said in a release to the New Zealand stock exchange.

The discussions were "ongoing and incomplete and may not result in a transaction occurring", it added.

Sky provides pay television and free-to-air television services in New Zealand while Vodafone New Zealand provides broadband, fixed-line and mobile phone services.

Vodafone New Zealand decline to comment on any possible transaction while Sky said it would not comment further.

Sky Network shares are on a trading halt. (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Stephen Coates)