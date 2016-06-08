WELLINGTON, June 9 Sky Network Ltd and
Vodafone Group Plc have announced a deal under which Sky
and Vodafone's New Zealand unit would merge.
Under terms of the deal Sky would acquire all of the shares
in Vodafone NZ for a total purchase price of NZ$3.437 billion
through the issue of new Sky shares, giving Vodafone Europe B.V.
a 51 percent interest in the combined group and cash
consideration of NZ$1.25 billion, to be funded through new debt.
The new Sky shares will be issued at NZ$5.40 per share,
representing a 21 percent premium to Sky's last close.
Vodafone NZ has over 2.35 million mobile connections and
over 500,000 fixed-line connections in New Zealand. SKY is New
Zealand's leading pay TV provider with over 830,000 subscribers.
The deal must be approved by Sky shareholders. A meeting is
expected to take place in early July.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard)