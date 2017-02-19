WELLINGTON Feb 20 Telecommunications company Spark has asked a New Zealand court to rule a 36-hour pause must take place before Sky Network Television can buy Vodafone's NZ unit if the country's competition regulator decides in favour of the deal.

Spark said in a statement to the stock exchange on Monday that the pause would provide companies "breathing space" to understand the regulator's reasoning.

The Commerce Commission is due to rule on the proposed NZ$1.3 billion ($938 million) takeover on Feb. 23 and has previously cited concern the deal would dampen competition from rival broadband and mobile providers. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)