PERTH, Australia, March 3 News Ltd is believed to have sold its 44 percent stake in New Zealand's dominant television operator, Sky Network Television Ltd (SKT.AX), the Australian Financial Review reported on its website on Sunday.

"It is understood" brokers Deutsche Bank and Craig Investment Partners were placing the shares to institutional investors late on Sunday with a sale price to be finalised late in the evening, the newspaper said, without saying where it got the information.

Sky, which has a near monopoly in pay television services in New Zealand, is listed on both the Australian and New Zealand stock exchanges.

Company officials were not immediately available for comment.

Based on Friday's closing share price of A$4.14 a share, the stake would be worth about A$700 million ($714 million), the Financial Review said.

Sky offers about 100 television and radio channels and also operates free-to-air channel Prime Television. It also has a joint venture service with the state owned Television New Zealand, Igloo, with a mix of free-to-air and pay content. (Reporting by Morag MacKinnon; Editing by Robert Birsel)