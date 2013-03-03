(Repeats without change to text)
By Morag MacKinnon
PERTH, Australia, March 3 News Ltd is believed
to have sold its 44 percent stake in New Zealand's dominant
television operator, Sky Network Television Ltd (SKT.AX), the
Australian Financial Review reported on its website on Sunday.
"It is understood" brokers Deutsche Bank and Craig
Investment Partners were placing the shares to institutional
investors late on Sunday with a sale price to be finalised late
in the evening, the newspaper said, without saying where it got
the information.
Sky, which has a near monopoly in pay television services in
New Zealand, is listed on both the Australian and New Zealand
stock exchanges.
Company officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Based on Friday's closing share price of A$4.14 a share, the
stake would be worth about A$700 million ($714 million), the
Financial Review said.
Sky offers about 100 television and radio channels and also
operates free-to-air channel Prime Television. It also has a
joint venture service with the state owned Television New
Zealand, Igloo, with a mix of free-to-air and pay content.
(Reporting by Morag MacKinnon; Editing by Robert Birsel)