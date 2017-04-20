LONDON, April 20 European pay-TV group Sky
said the number of customers deserting the service in
its key home market had remained steady in the third quarter,
helping it to reiterate its targets for the full year.
The company, which has accepted a buyout offer from Rupert
Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox, had unnerved
investors in January with a rise in customer defections.
But the group said on Thursday that churn had remained
steady despite it announcing new price rises. Operating profit
for the nine months exceeded 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion).
"Looking forward, we enter the final quarter of our fiscal
year in good shape," Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said.
"Despite the broader consumer environment remaining
uncertain, we continue to deliver on our strategy and are on
track for the full year. "
($1 = 0.7806 pounds)
