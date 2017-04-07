BRUSSELS, April 7 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First
Century Fox secured unconditional EU antitrust approval
on Friday for its 11.7-billion-pound ($14.5 billion) takeover of
European pay-TV group Sky.
The European Commission said the deal did not raise any
competition concerns as the companies are active in different
markets in Europe, while existing rules in EU countries meant
that rivals would still have access to Sky films and TV
channels.
Reuters had earlier reported on Friday that the deal would
be cleared by the EU competition enforcer without conditions.
British regulators are still examining whether the deal
would result in Murdoch controlling too much of Britain's media,
and whether Fox would be committed to upholding broadcasting
standards.
