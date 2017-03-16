LONDON, March 16 The British government said on
Thursday it would refer Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of
European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if
the deal was in the public interest.
Murdoch's U.S. TV business Twenty-First Century Fox
, which own 39 percent of Sky, notified the European
Commission of its 11.7 billion pound ($14.3 billion) bid earlier
this month, opening a window for Britain to intervene.
Media Secretary Karen Bradley told parliament it was
important and wholly appropriate to seek advice from the
regulator Ofcom on whether the deal would give Murdoch and his
companies too much control of Britain's media, and whether the
new owner would be committed to broadcasting standards.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)