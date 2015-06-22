LONDON, June 22 Shares in Sky rose 5 percent on
Monday, topping the FTSE 100 leaderboard, after a media report
said the Murdoch family had rebuffed two offers for their 39
percent stake in the pan-European pay-TV group.
French media conglomerate Vivendi, the owner of
pay-TV group Canal+, was considering a potential acquisition of
Sky, Reuters said in April.
The Sunday Telegraph said Vincent Bollore, the biggest
shareholder in Vivendi, held informal talks with the Murdochs in
the spring, citing financial industry sources.
However, the Murdochs wanted 18 pounds ($28.54) a share for
their stake, controlled by 21st Century Fox, a more
than 70 percent premium, the newspaper said.
It also said mobile group Vodafone made an informal
approach to the Murdochs last year about a deal, but did not
pursue the talks after the family demanded a similar premium.
An offer by Vodafone would make less sense as Sky does not
own its own superfast fibre network. Vodafone has bought fibre
networks in Germany and Spain and is looking to expand this
infrastructure.
Sky's shares were up 4.4 percent at 1,084 pence at 0736 GMT,
giving the group a market capitalisation of 18.6 billion pounds.
Analysts at Liberum said the claim that the talks broke down
over price indicted the Murdochs were not averse to the
principle of selling the stake.
They also said that a Fox bid for the rest of Sky was now
less likely as "it would be hard for Fox to argue that Vivendi
should pay 18 pounds a share for Sky without offering a similar
amount to other shareholders, and we do not see Fox doing this."
($1 = 0.6308 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens)