* Pay-TV group's first-half profit down 9 pct
* Customer churn rate rises to 11.6 pct from 10.2 pct
* Shares price steady, underpinned by Murdoch bid
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Jan 26 European pay-TV group Sky
plans to introduce a loyalty scheme to stem a rise in
customer defections that, together with a jump in the cost of
soccer broadcasting rights, cast a shadow over first-half
results on Thursday.
The company, which has accepted a buyout offer from Rupert
Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox, reported a 9
percent drop in first-half operating profit and said that the
customer churn rate in its biggest market, Britain, rose to 11.6
percent from 10.2 percent a year earlier.
Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said that Sky needs to do "a
better job across the board" to hold on to customers, adding
that British customers who had taken its services for a number
of years would be offered package upgrades and other benefits,
replicating a loyalty programme it has in Italy.
On the soccer front, Sky is paying 70 percent more to
broadcast matches from Britain's Premier League this season,
having beaten BT Group to the biggest packages of matches
with a 4.2 billion pound ($5.28 billion) three-year deal.
The two rivals are set to go head to head again in March
over rights for the UEFA Champions League, currently held by BT,
which was rocked this week by an Italian accounting scandal that
wiped 20 percent of the value of its shares and has raised
doubts over its ability to spend more to keep the
matches.
Darroch said that BT's woes did not change his strategy
towards the forthcoming auction.
"We go into all the rights renewals this year in a good
place, he told reporters. "We have good optionality around where
we spend our money. We'll spend where we see value; we are good
at assessing that."
INTERNET TV SERVICE
Darroch also said that the company will offer its full Sky
TV service in Britain over the Internet this year without the
need for a satellite dish, targeting customers who don't want or
can't install a dish.
Sky already offers sport, movies and entertainment on its
Now TV internet service, which competes with Netflix
and Amazon.com.
The broadcaster, which will screen a new season of "Game of
Thrones" this year, reported operating profit of 679 million
pounds, slightly below analysts' forecasts, having absorbed
additional Premier League costs of 314 million pounds.
Revenue rose 6 percent on a constant currency basis to 6.4
billion pounds as it added more than 500,000 new customers
across operations in Britain, Ireland, Italy and Germany.
Shares in the company, which are underpinned by the 10.75
pound buyout offer from Murdoch's Fox, were little
changed at 10.05 pounds at 1237 GMT.
Citi described the results as "solid", but the Fox approach
remained centre stage.
"If Sky were not in a bid situation, the focus today would
be on the 'higher than planned' UK churn," the bank said.
Fox agreed a $14.6 billion deal in December to buy the 61
percent of Sky it does not already own.
The deal requires regulatory approval in Europe and Britain
as well as the backing of Sky shareholders before Fox fulfils
its long-held ambition to control the business.
Darroch declined to comment further on the bid.
Sky is also in a dispute with content provider Discovery
Communications over carriage fees, which threatens a
blackout of Discovery's channels from the platform.
Darroch said that Discovery's channels were attracting fewer
viewers and its shows were not a big draw for customers choosing
on-demand programming.
"We'll spend where our customers see value," he said.
($1 = 0.7948 pounds)
