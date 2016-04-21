(Corrects to 177,000 in first paragraph)

LONDON, April 21 Pay-TV and broadband group Sky said it attracted 177,000 new customers in its third quarter, including 46,000 broadband additions in Britain and Ireland, helping revenue rise 5 percent for the first nine months, in line with forecasts.

The company, which also operates in Germany, Austria and Italy, said it was pleased with the response to the launch of its new television product Sky Q in Britain in the quarter.

The group reported a 12 percent rise in operating profit to 1.14 billion pounds ($1.64 billion) on revenue of 8.72 billion pounds for the nine months to March 31. ($1 = 0.6970 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Sarah Young)