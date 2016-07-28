LONDON, July 28 European pay-TV group Sky
reported a 12 percent rise in full-year adjusted
operating profit on Thursday, just ahead of forecasts, in what
it said was another excellent year for the group.
Sky, in which Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox
owns 39 percent, has been adapting its business in
recent quarters, seeking to earn more money from existing
customers through new products instead of chasing customer group
as before.
On Thursday the group said its revenue in the year to June
30 rose 7 percent to 11.97 billion pounds ($15.78 billion), with
adjusted operating profit coming in at 1.56 billion pounds.
Churn - the percentage of customers leaving - in its biggest
UK and Ireland market was 11.2 percent in the fourth-quarter,
reflecting in part the growing proportion of broadband-only
customers in its base who are more likely to switch suppliers.
($1 = 0.7586 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)