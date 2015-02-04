UPDATE 2-Tyre maker Nokian plans U.S. plant, quarterly profit disappoints
* Shares fall as raw material costs dent profitability (Adds comments, share reaction, detail, background)
LONDON Feb 4 Strong demand for pay TV in Britain and a record jump in customer numbers in Germany helped Sky Plc to post a 16 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit in its maiden results as a European pay-TV group on Wednesday.
Sky, which was formed from the combination of Britain's BSkyB, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia to serve 20 million customers in Europe, said it had also seen a significant decline in the number of people leaving their platforms.
Overall the group posted first half adjusted operating profit up 16 percent to 675 million pounds ($1 billion), well ahead of forecasts of 644 million pounds in a consensus provided by the company. ($1 = 0.6602 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)
GHARBIA, Egypt, May 3 An Egyptian artist who educated himself after dropping out of school has spent three years creating what he hopes is the world's biggest Koran.