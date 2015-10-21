LONDON Oct 21 European pay-TV group Sky posted a slightly-better-than expected 10 percent jump in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, helped by strong new broadband additions in Britain.

Sky, formed from the combination of Britain's BSkyB, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia to serve 21 million customers in Europe, added 134,000 customers in the quarter.

Operating profit of 375 million pounds ($578.5 million) was slightly ahead of a forecast of 366 million and the group said it was well positioned for growth opportunities.

($1 = 0.6482 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely)