LONDON Feb 3 A 390 million pound ($588.04
million) leveraged loan backing CVC Capital Partners'
acquisition of a controlling stake in Sky Bet is due to close
after margins were increased and barriers raised on the private
equity firm's ability to take a dividend to attract investors to
the deal, banking sources said.
A 340 million pound first lien tranche will now pay 525
basis points (bp) over Libor from initial guidance of 500bp. The
interest margins paid on the debt cannot reduce on a step down
basis for 12 months.
A 1 percent Libor floor, which guarantees a minimum return
for investors, remains the same while a 99 original issue
discount (OID) could change prior to close this week, the
banking sources said.
In addition, CVC will not be able to take a dividend from
excess cash flows unless leverage is at 4.5 times, a lower level
than CVC launched with at 5.25 times. An MFN sunset has also
been removed on the incremental facility, protecting investors
if any new debt is raised on the company.
Some loan investors have expressed concern over the gambling
sector and the potential for increased control.
"There has been a whole influx of companies in the betting
space and there could also be regulatory issues down the line,"
a loan investor said.
Goldman Sachs is leading the financing alongside Barclays
and RBS.
In December, CVC agreed to acquire a controlling stake in
Sky Bet from European pay-TV group Sky PLC, valuing the
online betting business at 800 million pounds. Sky, which has 20
million customers in Britain, Italy, Germany, Austria and
Ireland, will receive 600 million pounds in cash at completion
and will retain a stake of around 20 percent in Sky Bet.
Sky Bet, the title sponsor of English soccer's Football
League, generated profit before tax of 50 million pounds in the
year to June 30, 2014 on revenues of 182 million pounds. Founded
in 2001, the company operates sports betting and gaming sites in
the growing online market.
($1 = 0.6632 pounds)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)