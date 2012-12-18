WELLINGTON Dec 19 New Zealand casino company
Sky City Entertainment Ltd is to spend more than A$300
million ($285 million) upgrading its Adelaide establishment in
Australia after agreeing on regulations with the state
government.
The company said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with the
South Australian government on the future operating, regulatory
and taxation environment for the Adelaide Casino.
It said it had agreed an extension on the casino's operating
licence, would be allowed to install more gaming machines and
tables, and set new tax rates.
"After two-and-a-half years of negotiations, we are
delighted to reach agreement with the South Australian
Government which levels the playing field with our regional
competitors," Sky City Chief Executive Nigel Morrison said in a
statement.
It said it now had certainty needed to commit to an
upgrading the casino, including building a hotel and
restaurants. It would also pay A$20 million to the state
government for problem gambling matters.
Shares in SkyCity closed on Tuesday at NZ$3.62.
($1=A$0.9497)
(Gyles Beckford)