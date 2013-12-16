WELLINGTON Dec 17 New Zealand casino and gaming company Sky City Entertainment Ltd said on Tuesday it expects a lower first half profit because of the sharp rise in the New Zealand dollar against the Australian currency.

The company, which has four casinos in New Zealand and two in Australia, said it expected a normalised first half profit of NZ$65 million to NZ$68 million ($53.7-$56.2 million) compared with NZ$72 million a year ago.

It said an 18 percent rise in the New Zealand dollar against the Aussie was the main reason, costing it about NZ$3 million.

In a trading update the company said it expected a lift in earnings from its flagship Auckland casino, but performance at its other establishments was mixed.

($1 = 1.2110 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)