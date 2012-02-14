(Adds quotes, detail, background)

WELLINGTON, Feb 15 New Zealand gaming company SkyCity Entertainment Ltd posted a 17.4 percent rise in first half profits on Wednesday, and said a strong start to the year has put it on track to beat profit expectations.

SkyCity, which owns or has interests in five of the country's six casinos and two in Australia, reported a net profit of NZ$78.8 million ($66 million) for the six months to Dec. 31 compared with NZ$67.1 million last year.

The rise in profits was driven by a climb in revenues at its flagship casino in Auckland, from increased patronage because of the Rugby World Cup, held in September and October.

The company said trading in January and February had continued to be strong.

"We expect our normalised net profit for the full year to be at the top end of our previous guidance range - in the high $140 millions," managing director Nigel Morrison said in a statement.

In November, SkyCity had offered a guidance of a profit in the "NZ$140 millions". Last year it reported a full year profit of NZ$123 million.

The Auckland casino had a 14 percent lift in revenue and overall New Zealand income rose 13.6 percent.

In Australia, revenues at the Adelaide casino rose 6.9 percent to A$83 million, while earnings at the Darwin establishment were flat.

SkyCity is awaiting regulatory clearance for a proposed redevelopment of its Adelaide Casino, while negotiations are continuing with the New Zealand government on a proposed NZ$135 million convention centre in Auckland.

A ban on new casinos in New Zealand has given the company nearly total control over the domestic industry, while in Australia it faces rivals such as Tabcorp Ltd. and Tattersall's Ltd..

SkyCity has been tapped by the New Zealand government as the preferred developer of the planned convention centre in the nation's largest city.

SkyCity wants the government to extend its operating licence and allow it to operate more gambling machines and tables at the Auckland casino in return for assuming the cost building the convention centre.

Shares in the top-10 company, which declared a dividend of 9 cents a share from 8 cents a year ago, opened down 1.7 percent or six cents at NZ$3.58.

The company's stock has risen nearly 6 percent so far this year, outperforming the country's benchmark NZSX-50 share index .

