WELLINGTON Feb 15 Half-year profits at New Zealand's SkyCity Entertainment Ltd rose 17.4 percent on rising revenue, the country's biggest casino operator said on Wednesday.

SkyCity, which owns or has interests in five of the country's six casinos and two in Australia, reported a net profit of NZ$78.8 million ($66 million) for the six months to Dec. 31 compared with NZ$67.1 million last year.

The top-10 company declared a dividend of 9.0 cents per share, from 8 cents a year ago.

It said it expected full year normalised net profit to be in the high NZ$140 millions, slightly higher than its November guidance of a profit in the "NZ$140 millions". It was also up from NZ$130.9 million last year.

Shares in SkyCity closed on Tuesday at NZ$3.64, a near six-month high. The company's stock has risen around 2.5 percent so far this year, slightly outperforming the benchmark NZSX-50 share index.

A ban on new casinos in New Zealand has given the company nearly total control over the domestic industry, while in Australia it faces rivals such as Tabcorp Ltd. and Tattersall's Ltd..

SkyCity has been tapped by the New Zealand government as the preferred developer of a proposed NZ$135.0 million convention centre in Auckland, and is awaiting regulatory clearance in Australia for a proposed redevelopment of its Adelaide Casino. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)