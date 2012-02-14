WELLINGTON Feb 15 Half-year profits at
New Zealand's SkyCity Entertainment Ltd rose 17.4
percent on rising revenue, the country's biggest casino operator
said on Wednesday.
SkyCity, which owns or has interests in five of the
country's six casinos and two in Australia, reported a net
profit of NZ$78.8 million ($66 million) for the six months to
Dec. 31 compared with NZ$67.1 million last year.
The top-10 company declared a dividend of 9.0 cents per
share, from 8 cents a year ago.
It said it expected full year normalised net profit to be in
the high NZ$140 millions, slightly higher than its November
guidance of a profit in the "NZ$140 millions". It was also up
from NZ$130.9 million last year.
Shares in SkyCity closed on Tuesday at NZ$3.64, a near
six-month high. The company's stock has risen around 2.5 percent
so far this year, slightly outperforming the benchmark NZSX-50
share index.
A ban on new casinos in New Zealand has given the company
nearly total control over the domestic industry, while in
Australia it faces rivals such as Tabcorp Ltd. and
Tattersall's Ltd..
SkyCity has been tapped by the New Zealand government as the
preferred developer of a proposed NZ$135.0 million convention
centre in Auckland, and is awaiting regulatory clearance in
Australia for a proposed redevelopment of its Adelaide Casino.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)