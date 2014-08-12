BRIEF-Kuze receives administrative orders from Japan Fair Trade Commission
* Says it received administrative orders from Japan Fair Trade Commission due to violation of the Act Against Delay in Payment of Subcontract Proceeds，on April 27
WELLINGTON Aug 13 New Zealand gaming company SkyCity Entertainment Ltd's annual profit for 2013/14 fell 22.6 percent on lower revenue, the company said on Wednesday.
SkyCity, which owns or has interests in four of New Zealand's six casinos, and operates two in Australia, reported a net profit of NZ$98.5 million ($83.06 million) for the year to June 30, compared with NZ$127.3 million last year.
It said its normalised after tax profit was NZ$123.2 million compared with NZ$134 million.
Analysts had expected a full-year profit of around NZ$125 million.
The top-10 company, which plans to build a NZ$400 million convention centre in Auckland and has started a A$300 million upgrade in Adelaide, declared an unchanged dividend of 10 cents per share. (1 US dollar = 1.1860 New Zealand dollar) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 2.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 8.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)