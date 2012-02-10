FRANKFURT Feb 10 German pay-TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland said it raised 155.8 million euros ($207.3 million) in a capital increase, the first step in a programme aimed at generating 300 million euros this year.

The company said late on Thursday it placed about 70.8 million new shares at 2.20 euros each, about half of which were taken up by shareholder News Corp, keeping the stake of Rupert Murdoch's media company stable at 49.9 percent.

Sky Deutschland announced plans last week to raise 300 million euros this year to fund more high definition (HD) channels and new features such as remote recording and two-terabyte hard disks for its Sky+ DVR offering.

It said the remaining 144.2 million euros to be raised this year would be achieved via a rights offering, another private placement, a shareholder loan or a convertible bond offering by the end of September.

Sky Deutschland has been posting losses but expects to break even in 2013 after posting a core operating loss of 155 million euros in 2011 as it wins more subscribers and does a better job of holding on to existing customers.