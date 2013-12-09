* Deal is for live broadcast of 146 games
* Sky Deutschland shares rise 4.5 pct, top sector index
* Shares have almost doubled so far this year
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 Sky Deutschland said
on Monday it had won the live broadcast rights in Germany for
the UEFA Champions League soccer games until 2018, sending its
shares to a five-year high.
The German pay-TV operator, which did not disclose financial
details, said it would broadcast 146 games per season, including
128 exclusively.
Shares in Sky Deutschland, which is majority-owned by Rupert
Murdoch's entertainment company 21st Century Fox, were
up 4.5 percent at 8.07 euros ($11.04) at the top of the European
media index.
The shares have almost doubled this year as Sky Deutschland
continues to add new subscribers.
Last month, Rupert Murdoch's other European pay-TV group
BSkyB lost the Champions League soccer rights to BT
, sparking fears it may have to pay more for future
content deals, including the next Premier League auction which
is expected to be held in 2015 for the three seasons from 2016.
The Champion League soccer rights are a key asset for Sky
Deutschland, which expects to end the current year with a
positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), with further strong growth next year.
Earlier this year, Sky Deutschland's showing of the final
Champions League games, including the first ever all-German
final between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund,
resulted in an 80 percent increase in the average audience to
5.52 million total viewers in Sky Deutschland's subscriber
households.