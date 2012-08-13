FRANKFURT Aug 13 Sky Deutschland is about to report an operating profit of more than 20 million euros ($24.6 million), German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Monday, without giving any sources.

Analyst in a Reuters poll expect second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be almost 10 million euros, swinging from a 23 million euro loss a year ago.

Sky Deutschland, which is scheduled to report results on Aug. 14, could not immediately be reached to comment.

Sky Deutschland shares are indicated up 4 percent, while the broader market is seen to open slightly lower. ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)