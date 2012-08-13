FRANKFURT Aug 13 Sky Deutschland is
about to report an operating profit of more than 20 million
euros ($24.6 million), German magazine Der Spiegel reported on
Monday, without giving any sources.
Analyst in a Reuters poll expect second-quarter earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
to be almost 10 million euros, swinging from a 23 million euro
loss a year ago.
Sky Deutschland, which is scheduled to report results on
Aug. 14, could not immediately be reached to comment.
Sky Deutschland shares are indicated up 4 percent, while the
broader market is seen to open slightly lower.
($1 = 0.8121 euros)
