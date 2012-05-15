FRANKFURT May 15 Sky Deutschland said on Tuesday it may book positive core operating profit in the second and third quarter as big sports events such as the Olympics and Euro 2012 this summer fuel revenues.

"I don't want to give away too much but due to the busy sport summer there is a good chance we may be EBITDA positive in the second and third quarter," Chief Financial Officer Steve Tomsic told a conference call.

Sky Deutschland has high expectation of the summer with big sport event such as the Euro 2012 soccer championship as well as the Olympic games in London on the agenda.

Tomsic added that Sky Deutschland's earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) will go back into negative territory in the fourth quarter after a third quarter with hardly any big soccer events. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)