* Sky Deutschland to issue 77.9 mln shares to News Corp
* 300 mln euro credit facilities backed by News Corp
* Sky Deutschland shares at highest level since Oct 2008
By Christoph Steitz and Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Jan 14 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
tightened its grip on Sky Deutschland on
Monday, saying it would raise its stake in the German pay-TV
company to 54.5 percent from just under half in a capital
increase.
The move comes as media conglomerate News Corp separates its
publishing and entertainment assets into two publicly traded
companies following shareholder pressure to sell its troubled
newspaper business and put a greater focus on the faster-growing
TV companies.
It also follows an attempt in 2010 by News Corp to snap up
the 61 percent of Britain's BSkyB it did not already
own. That deal was eventually scuppered by a phone hacking
scandal at one of Murdoch's tabloid newspapers, but it indicated
the group's intentions around pay-TV.
News Corp is hoping Sky Deutschland will turn out like
BSkyB, which has amassed over 10 million customers and grown
adept at selling increasing numbers of services to them.
BSkyB posted a record full-year adjusted operating profit of
1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in July, while Sky Deutschland
has made a profit in only one year since it was founded in the
early 1990s.
News Corp so far has invested about 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) in Sky Deutschland. Last year it granted guarantees for
half of the license fee that Sky Deutschland is paying for
rights to broadcast top-flight German soccer league matches.
"We suspect this is to drive aggressive growth plans," UBS
analysts said of News Corp's move to increase its stake.
Sky Deutschland said it was raising a gross 438 million
euros via a private placement with News Corp and a rights issue
- more than three times as much as had been expected and
heightening speculation of a growth drive.
Sky Deutschland shares closed up 1.9 percent at 4.689 euros
after hitting their highest level in over four years.
Sky Deutschland's channels can be received across Germany
and by almost 91 percent of Austrian households. But Germany is
a tough market, where Sky competes with more than 30 free
channels, making consumers reluctant to pay extra.
In the first nine months of last year advertising revenues
amounted to 17.9 million euros out of a total of 976.4 million.
However, Germany's only pure play pay-TV broadcaster grew
subscriber numbers by 12 percent to 3.36 million and reiterated
on Monday it expects to be profitable on an operating level in
2013, and grow strongly thereafter.
NO FULL TAKEOVER
Under the plans announced on Monday, News Corp will be able
to consolidate Sky's earnings in its own figures.
A person familiar with News Corp's thinking said it could
increase its holding further although it did not plan a full
takeover for the group. Under German law, News Corp is not
required to make an offer for all outstanding shares.
News Corp will buy 77.9 million new Sky Deutschland shares
at 4.46 euros apiece, a 3 percent discount to Friday's closing
price, accounting for 347.4 million euros of proceeds.
The rights issue, in which News Corp will also participate,
will launch soon after the private placement has ended, with a
subscription price that would be no higher than 4.46 euros.
The guarantee for Bundesliga soccer rights and the capital
increase announced on Monday come on top of a 300 million euro
credit facility backed by News Corp, 106 million in shareholder
loans and a 165 million euro convertible bond.
News Corp began building a stake in Sky Deutschland,
formerly known as Premiere, in 2008 and has participated in
several rights issues of the broadcaster.
Sky Deutschland's current chief executive Brian Sullivan
took the helm in 2010 after spending around 14 years at BSkyB.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch advised Sky
Deutschland on the deal. Deutsche Bank advised News
Corp.