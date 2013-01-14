UPDATE 1-Nikkei tops 20,000 but autos, banks and yen make investors doubt sustainability
* Investors cherry-pick individual stocks in thriving sector (Adds PIX and GRAPHIC to slug)
FRANKFURT Jan 14 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp will increase its stake in Sky Deutschland to 54.5 percent after striking a financing deal with the German pay-TV company.
* Investors cherry-pick individual stocks in thriving sector (Adds PIX and GRAPHIC to slug)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 2 A 10 percent surge over six weeks swept Japan's Nikkei stock index above the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since late 2015 on Friday, without dispelling doubts about the rally's shelf life given the outlook for automakers, banks and the yen.