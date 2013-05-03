FRANKFURT May 3 German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland stuck to its full-year outlook on Friday after swinging to an operating profit in the first quarter.

The company said it expected 2013 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be positive, and to grow strongly thereafter.

First-quarter EBITDA came to 5.8 million euros ($7.6 million), compared with a year-earlier loss of 40.6 million.

It added 42,100 customers to 3.4 million during the quarter.

